Latest food hygiene ratings for Sefton takeaways and restaurants

23 places in Sefton have recently received new hygiene ratings.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 23 of Sefton’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Possible rankings are from 0-5 stars:

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ – Hygiene standards are very good.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ – Hygiene standards are good.

⭐⭐⭐– Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

⭐⭐– Some improvement is necessary.

⭐– Major improvement is necessary.

0 - Urgent improvement is required.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Bridge Cafe at 3 Hart Street, Southport; rated on October 12

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Derek's at 63 College Road, Crosby; rated on October 12

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mandy's Cafe at 207 Heathfield Road, Birkdale, Merseyside; rated on October 12

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Belash at 14 Bath Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on October 6

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Burger King at 309-311 Stanley Road, Bootle; rated on October 6

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Chartwells Independant at Merchant Taylors School For Boys, Liverpool Road, Crosby; rated on October 6

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Taj Mahal at 35-37 Bath Street, Southport; rated on October 6

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Dunelm Mill at Ocean Plaza, Marine Drive, Southport; rated on October 5

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Hilal Balti House at 6 School Lane, Formby, Merseyside; rated on October 5

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Costa Coffee at Odeon Cinema Switch Island Leisure Park, Dunnings Bridge Road, Netherton; rated on October 3

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant & Bar at 665 Lord Street, Southport, Merseyside; rated on September 29

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Portovino at 187 Sussex Road, Southport; rated on September 29

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Pitfire at 4 South Road, Waterloo; rated on September 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ George at 1 Moor Lane, Crosby, Merseyside; rated on October 7

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Bailey's Wine Bar at 52-54 Lord Street, Southport; rated on October 6

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ The Frank Hornby at Eastway, Maghull, Merseyside; rated on September 28

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Emily's Sandwich Bar at 22 Old Park Lane, Southport; rated on October 12

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Poon's Takeaway at 2 Station Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on October 12

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ The Busy Bee at 567 Liverpool Road, Ainsdale, Merseyside; rated on October 12

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Pullman Jacks Kitchen at 86 St Johns Road, Waterloo, Merseyside; rated on October 7

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Amigos at 7a Duke Street, Formby; rated on October 5

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Formby Grill House and Pizzeria at Flames, 35 Brows Lane, Formby; rated on October 5

