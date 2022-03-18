Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 258 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 258 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 15 was up from 240 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 34% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 192.

Across England there were 10,877 people in hospital with Covid as of March 15, with 235 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including four at Liverpool University Hospitals Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 9% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.