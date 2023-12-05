Multiple care homes in Sefton meeting expectations
Multiple care homes have been found to be 'good'.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show three providers have been rated in Sefton in November.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A care home, The Hollies Rest Home, was rated as 'good' on November 17. The home was last inspected on October 17.
Having been inspected on October 31, Ascot Lodge Nursing Home – another residential care home – was also judged as 'good'. The rating was published on November 22.
In addition, Good Companions EMI Residential Care Home received the same rating from the CQC on November 22. Its latest inspection was on October 26.
A service is given a 'good' rating when it is judged to be performing well against the CQC's criteria.