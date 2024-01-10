One road in Southport had more noise complaints than any other street in Sefton.

Most of us have experienced noisy neighbours, whether they’re playing their music a little too loud or letting off fireworks in the middle of the night. But, some streets receive far more complaints than others.

LiverpoolWorld sent a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) to Sefton Council, asking which streets in the borough had the most reported noise complaints and there was one clear winner.

Although not specified in this particular FOI, common types of noise complained about in general in the UK are: amplified noise (such as TV, music, radio), commercial noise (such as noise from work, machinery, shops), and animal noise (dog's barking etc..) .

Referring to noise complaints received between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023, these are the thirteen ‘noisiest’ streets in Sefton.

Please note that these are complaints received and not necessarily justified. Information is provided by Sefton Council, and only streets with three or more complaints were included.

1 . Lord Street, Southport Lord Street had eight noise complaints between January and December 2023, making it the noisiest street in Sefton. Photo: Google Earth

2 . Church Road, Formby Church Road had five noise complaints between January and December 2023. Photo: Google Earth

3 . Royal Terrace, Southport Royal Terrace had three noise complaints between January and December 2023. Photo: Google Earth

4 . Altcar Lane, Formby Altcar Lane had three noise complaints between January and December 2023. Photo: Google Earth