Noisy neighbours: The 13 streets in Sefton with the most noise complaints ranked

One road in Southport had more noise complaints than any other street in Sefton.

Emma Dukes
Published 10th Jan 2024, 13:11 GMT
Most of us have experienced noisy neighbours, whether they’re playing their music a little too loud or letting off fireworks in the middle of the night. But, some streets receive far more complaints than others.

LiverpoolWorld sent a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) to Sefton Council, asking which streets in the borough had the most reported noise complaints and there was one clear winner.

Although not specified in this particular FOI, common types of noise complained about in general in the UK are: amplified noise (such as TV, music, radio), commercial noise (such as noise from work, machinery, shops), and animal noise (dog's barking etc..) .

Referring to noise complaints received between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023, these are the thirteen ‘noisiest’ streets in Sefton.

Please note that these are complaints received and not necessarily justified. Information is provided by Sefton Council, and only streets with three or more complaints were included.

Lord Street had eight noise complaints between January and December 2023, making it the noisiest street in Sefton.

1. Lord Street, Southport

Lord Street had eight noise complaints between January and December 2023, making it the noisiest street in Sefton. Photo: Google Earth

Church Road had five noise complaints between January and December 2023.

2. Church Road, Formby

Church Road had five noise complaints between January and December 2023. Photo: Google Earth

Royal Terrace had three noise complaints between January and December 2023.

3. Royal Terrace, Southport

Royal Terrace had three noise complaints between January and December 2023. Photo: Google Earth

Altcar Lane had three noise complaints between January and December 2023.

4. Altcar Lane, Formby

Altcar Lane had three noise complaints between January and December 2023. Photo: Google Earth

