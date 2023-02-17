One more death recorded in Sefton

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Sefton.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,247 people had died in the area by February 2 – up from 1,246 on the week before.
They were among 28,665 deaths recorded across the North West.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before February 16 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 182,131 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 2.