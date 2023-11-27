Road closures: almost a dozen for Sefton drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Sefton will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Sefton will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M58, from 8pm October 11 to 6am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 both directions, junction 1 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5036, from 9pm November 27 to 5am November 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound, Switch to J1 - carriageway closure for barriers.

• M57, from 9pm November 27 to 5am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions Switch to J6 - lane closure for barriers.

• A5036, from 9pm to 11pm on November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton lane closures due to repairs.

• M57, from 9pm November 29 to 5am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 6 to Switch - lane closure for barriers.

• M57, from 9pm December 1 to 5am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, Switch to J6 - lane closure for barriers.

• M57, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J6 to Switch Island - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• A5036, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A59 southbound, Switch Island to Switch Island - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M58, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 westbound, J1 to Switch Island - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• A5036, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 northbound, Copy Lane to Switch Island - lane closure for inspection/survey.