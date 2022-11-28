Road closures: almost a dozen for Sefton drivers this week

Drivers in and around Sefton will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9pm November 7 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 southbound, from, junction A5090 to junction A5038 works on the footway, carriageway and Verge due to fibre installation.

• A5036, from 9pm November 7 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 northbound, from, junction A5038 to junction A5207 works on the footway, carriageway and Verge due to fibre installation.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 to 5am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 8pm November 28 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Park lane - lane closures electrical works.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Heysham Road to copy lane - Lane closure for Horticulture.

• A5036, from 7pm December 1 to 6am December 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 westbound, Bridge Rd to Docks - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade.

• A5036, from 9pm December 5 to 5am December 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 westbound, Netherton Way to Hawthorne Road carriageway closure for drainage.

• A5036, from 9pm December 6 to 5am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Copy Lane to Switch - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• A5036, from 9pm December 7 to 6am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 North and southbound, Lane three closures from Copy Lane to Switch Island due to electrical works.

• A5036, from 9pm December 8 to 5am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Vesty Road to Netherton Way - lane closure for electrical works.

