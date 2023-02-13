Road closures: almost a dozen for Sefton drivers this week

Drivers in and around Sefton will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Sefton will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And eight of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A5036, from 9pm February 12 to 5am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 westbound, Copy Lane to Netherton Way lane one and carriageway closure due to drainage works.

• A5036, from 9.30am February 7 to 3.30pm February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, works on footway and verge from Boundary Road to Switch Island for trial holes.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 8am February 13 to 6am February 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Seaforth - carriageway closure for electrical works.

• A59, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 Switch Island lane closures due to traffic light repairs.

• A5036, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Seaforth - carriageway closure for electrical works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A5036, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Seaforth - carriageway closure for electrical works.

• A5036, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Seaforth - carriageway closure for electrical works.

• A5036, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Seaforth - carriageway closure for electrical works.

• A5036, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Seaforth - carriageway closure for electrical works.

Advertisement

Advertisement