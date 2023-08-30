Road closures: eight for Sefton drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Sefton will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A5036, from 9.30am August 29 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Netherton Way to Kirkstone Road lane one closure due to Gas works.

• A5036, from 9.30am August 29 to 3.30pm September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Park Lane to Netherton Road lane closure due to Utility works.

• A5036, from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Park Lane to Netherton Way closure due to construction improvement.

• M58, from 9pm August 30 to 5am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 westbound, J1 to Switch - lane closure for drainage.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Seaforth roundabout and Netherton Road lane closures due to general maintenance.

• A5036, from 6am to 5pm on September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Road to Switch Island lane closures due to general maintenance.

• A5036, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Crosby Rd to Church Rd Rab - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

• A5036, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Seaforth - carriageway closure for electrical works.