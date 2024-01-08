Road closures: eight for Sefton drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Sefton will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9.30am January 3 to 5pm January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 northbound, diversion Route from Kirkstone Road to Orrell Road due to works by Sefton Council.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 9pm January 8 to 5am January 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J6 to Switch Island - lane closure for electrical works.

• A5036, from 9pm January 10 to 5am January 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Hawthorne Road to Netherton Way Lane closure due to reconstruction/renewal.

• A5036, from 9pm January 10 to 5am January 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 westbound, Netherton Way to Hawthorne Rd - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 11 to 5am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions Switch to junction 6 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• A5036, from 10am January 15 to 2pm January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Netherton Way to Park Lane lane closure due to survey works.

• A5036, from 8pm January 15 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Netherton - lane closure for construction - bridge/structure on behalf of National Highways.

• M58, from 9pm January 22 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, Switch to J1 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.