Road closures: eight for Sefton drivers this week

Drivers in and around Sefton will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start this week:

• A59, from 8pm October 6 to 5am October 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 5 - seven lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Sea Forth to Netherton Way - Lane closure for drainage.

• A5036, from 7am to 4pm on October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Switch Island lane closures due to general maintenance works.

• M58, from 9pm October 9 to 5am October 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to switch Island - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• M58, from 9pm October 11 to 5am October 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound, junction 1 to junction2 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 to 5am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Park Lane to Copy Lane two closure and closure of filter lane at Copy Lane due to drainage works.

• A59, from 9pm October 12 to 5am October 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 westbound, junction 3 to junction1 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Switch Island lane closures due to general maintenance works.