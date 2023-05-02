Register
Road closures: eight for Sefton drivers this week

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:37 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

    A5036, from 8pm April 17 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Park Lane to Netherton Way closure due to construction improvement.

    A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

    And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

    A5036, from 9.30am May 2 to 3.30pm May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, junction of Wilson lane works on footway due to communication works.

    A5036, from 9.30am May 4 to 3pm May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Springfield Ave to Kirkstone Road footpath works.

    A5036, from 8am to 5pm on May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Switch Island lane closures due to general maintenance works.

    A5036, from 8am to 5pm on May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, switch to netherton - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

    A5036, from 9pm May 14 to 5am May 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Docks to Hawthorne Rd - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

    A5036, from 9pm May 14 to 5am May 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 westbound, Hawthorne Rd to Princess Way Rab - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.