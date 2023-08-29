Road closures: five for Sefton drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Sefton will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 5pm August 21 to 1am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Hawthorne Rd to Netherton Way - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5036, from 9.30am August 29 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Netherton Way to Kirkstone Road lane one closure due to Gas works.

• A5036, from 9.30am August 29 to 3.30pm September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Park Lane to Netherton Road lane closure due to Utility works.

• A5036, from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Park Lane to Netherton Way closure due to construction improvement.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Seaforth roundabout and Netherton Road lane closures due to general maintenance.