Road closures: five for Sefton drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Sefton will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Sefton will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A5036, from 10am October 30 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Heysham Road and Copy Lane lane one closure due to electrical works.

• M58, from 8pm October 11 to 6am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 both directions, junction 1 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A5036, from 9pm November 6 to 5am November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Hawthorne Road to Netherton Way Lane closure due to reconstruction/renewal.

• A5036, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 northbound, at, junction with Neterton Way Lane one closure due to replacement of manhole frame.

• A5036, from 7pm to 10pm on November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, lane closures due to drainage.