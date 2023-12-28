Road closures: five for Sefton drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Sefton will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M58, from 9pm December 27 to 5am December 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, Switch to J1 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 1 to 5am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, J6 to Switch - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• A5036, from 9.30am January 3 to 5pm January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 northbound, diversion Route from Kirkstone Road to Orrell Road due to works by Sefton Council.

• A5036, from 8pm January 3 to 6am January 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Netherton to Aintree - carriageway closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 8 to 5am January 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J6 to Switch Island - lane closure for electrical works.