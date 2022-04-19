Road closures: five for Sefton drivers this week

Drivers in and around Sefton will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

• M57, from 8am April 19 to 5am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 6 to switch - Hard Shoulder Only for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.

• A59, from 9pm April 20 to 5am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 6 to Switch Island - Lane closure Switching for inspection/survey.

• A5036, from 8am April 23 to 5pm April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Switch Island lane closures due to general maintenance works.

• A5036, from 8pm April 27 to 5am May 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, lane closure and carriageway closures due to bridge works.

• A5036, from 7am April 30 to 5pm May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Switch Island lane closures due to general maintenance works.