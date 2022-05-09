Road closures: five for Sefton drivers this week

Drivers in and around Sefton will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9.30am May 4 to 3.30pm August 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 FROM J A5207 TO J A5038 southbound, carriageway closure due to Emergency works by BT.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 9.30am May 9 to 3.30pm May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 FROM J A5207 TO J A5038 SW Lane one closure, junction A5036 and Park Lane for remedial carriageway defect.

• A5036, from 8pm May 13 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, between Park Lane and Boundary Road lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5036, from 9pm May 14 to 6am May 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Seaforth roundabout and Netherton Road lane closures due to general maintenance.

• A5036, from 7am May 21 to 5pm May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Switch Island lane closures due to general maintenance works.