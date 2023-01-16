Road closures: five for Sefton drivers this week

Drivers in and around Sefton will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Sefton will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 westbound, carriageway closure between Park Lane and Netherton Way due to technology works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A5036, from 9pm January 21 to 5am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 both directions Switch Island to Switch Island - lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on.

• A5036, from 10pm January 23 to 5am January 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 northbound, from, junction A5207 to junction A5038 carriageway closure due to works by Vodafone.

• A5036, from 9pm January 24 to 5am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Switch to Copy Lane - lane closure for barriers.