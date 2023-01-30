Road closures: five for Sefton drivers this week

Drivers in and around Sefton will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A59, from 9pm January 28 to 5am January 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 6 to Switch - carriageway closure for horticulture.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 9.30am January 31 to 3.30pm February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Orrell Road to Netherton Way lane closure due to utility works.

• A5036, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 southbound, from, junction A59 to A5207 Lane one closure due to works by United Utilities.

• A5036, from 8am February 13 to 6am February 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Seaforth - carriageway closure for electrical works.