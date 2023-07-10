Road closures: four for Sefton drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Sefton will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A5036, from 9.30am July 3 to 1pm July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Park Lane to Heysham Road lane one closure due to drainage.
• A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A5036, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 Bridge Road roundabout lane closure due to maintenance works.
• A5036, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Sandy Lane to Church Road lane closure due to maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.