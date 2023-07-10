Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Road closures: four for Sefton drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Sefton will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:16 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Sefton will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

    A5036, from 9.30am July 3 to 1pm July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Park Lane to Heysham Road lane one closure due to drainage.

    A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

    And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    A5036, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 Bridge Road roundabout lane closure due to maintenance works.

    A5036, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Sandy Lane to Church Road lane closure due to maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.