Road closures: four for Sefton drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Sefton will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5036, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Park lane lane closure and carriageway closures.

• A5036, from 9.30am July 28 to 3pm August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Seaforth roundabout and Netherton Road lane closures due to general maintenance.