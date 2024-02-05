Road closures: four for Sefton drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Sefton will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A5036, from 8pm February 2 to 6am February 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J6 to Switch Island - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• A5036, from 8pm January 15 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Netherton - lane closure for construction - bridge/structure on behalf of National Highways.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M58, from 9pm February 8 to 5am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 both directions J1 to Switch - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 10pm February 19 to 5am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to Switch Island Lane closures due to works on railway bridge.