Road closures: four for Sefton drivers this week

Drivers in and around Sefton will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9.30am September 8 to 3.30pm September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 FROM J A5038 TO J A5090 SW works on footway outside No 30 - 53.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Princess Roundabout to Park Lane - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

• A5036, from 10pm September 20 to 5am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, between A567 and A565 lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, switch to park lane - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).