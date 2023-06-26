Road closures: nine for Sefton drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Sefton will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M58, from 9pm June 25 to 5am June 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to switch Island - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• A5036, from 9pm June 25 to 5am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Hawthorne Road lane closures due to sign works.

• A5036, from 8pm April 17 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Park Lane to Netherton Way closure due to construction improvement.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M58, from 9pm June 27 to 5am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound, junction 1 to junction2 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• A59, from 9pm June 28 to 5am June 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 westbound, junction 3 to junction1 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• A5036, from 8am to 6pm on July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Princess Way lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A5036, from 9.30am July 3 to 1pm July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Park Lane to Heysham Road lane one closure due to drainage.

• A5036, from 8am to 5pm on July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Switch Island to Copy Lane - lane closure for horticulture.