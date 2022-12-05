Road closures: nine for Sefton drivers this week

Drivers in and around Sefton will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9pm November 7 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 southbound, from, junction A5090 to junction A5038 works on the footway, carriageway and Verge due to fibre installation.

• A5036, from 9pm November 7 to 5am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 northbound, from, junction A5038 to junction A5207 works on the footway, carriageway and Verge due to fibre installation.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 to 5am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 11.59pm December 6 to 5am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Copy Lane to Switch - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• A5036, from 11.59pm December 6 to 5am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Kirkstone to Boundary Road - lane closure for electrical works.

• A5036, from 9pm December 7 to 6am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 North and southbound, Lane three closures from Copy Lane to Switch Island due to electrical works.

• A5036, from 9pm December 8 to 5am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Vesty Road to Netherton Way - lane closure for electrical works.

• A5036, from 8am to 5pm on December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Pricess Way Roundabout to Seaforth lane closure for barrier works.

• A5036, from 9pm December 12 to 5am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 westbound, Netherton Way to Hawthorne Road carriageway closure for drainage.