Road closures: one for Sefton drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Sefton will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 18th Dec 2023, 15:59 GMT
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

    M58, from 9pm December 27 to 5am December 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, Switch to J1 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.