Road closures: seven for Sefton drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Sefton will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9.30am July 25 to 3.30pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 northbound, - urgent Gas works on the footway outside No 244.

• A5036, from 9.30am July 28 to 3pm August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5036, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Heysham Road to Copy Lane lane one closure due to drainage.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Seaforth roundabout and Netherton Road lane closures due to general maintenance.

• A5036, from 9.30am August 9 to 3.30pm August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 Bridge Road roundabout lane closure due to communication works.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Seaforth roundabout and Netherton Road lane closures due to general maintenance.