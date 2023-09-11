Road closures: seven for Sefton drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Sefton will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Sefton will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• A5036, from 9.30am September 11 to 3.30pm September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, junction of Boundary Road lane closures due to excavation in verge.

• A5036, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Aintree to Seaforth - carriageway closure for electrical works.

• A5036, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 both directions Crosby Rd to Church Rd Rab - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A5036, from 6am to 5pm on September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Road to Switch Island lane closures due to general maintenance.

• A5036, from 11pm September 19 to 5am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Princess Way lane closures due to inspections.

• A59, from 9pm September 24 to 6am September 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct five - seven lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

• M58, from 9pm September 25 to 5am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to switch Island - carriageway closure for Horticulture.