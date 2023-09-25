Road closures: seven for Sefton drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Sefton will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9pm September 24 to 6am September 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct five - seven lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M58, from 9pm September 25 to 5am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to switch Island - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• M58, from 9pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 westbound, junction 1 to Switch - lane closure for horticulture.

• M58, from 9pm September 27 to 5am September 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound, jct one to 2 - lane closures and carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• A5036, from 9pm September 27 to 5am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Crosby Road South to Bridge Road Roundabout - lane closure for drainage.

• A59, from 9pm September 28 to 5am September 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 westbound, junction 3 to junction1 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• M58, from 9pm October 5 to 5am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 both directions J1 to J3 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.