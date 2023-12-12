Road closures: seven for Sefton drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Sefton will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M58, from 8pm October 11 to 6am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 both directions, junction 1 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J6 to Switch Island - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• M58, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 westbound, J1 to Switch Island - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• A5036, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A59 southbound, Switch Island to Switch Island - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• A5036, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 northbound, Copy Lane to Switch Island - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M58, from 9pm December 15 to 5am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 westbound, J3 to Switch - carriageway closure for white lining/road markings on behalf of National Highways.

• A5036, from 9am to 3pm on December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Docks to Hawthorne Rd - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.