Road closures: seven for Sefton drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Sefton will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 12.50pm February 6 to 11.59pm February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 southbound, outside No 237 works on footway due to repair of gas leak.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5036, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 southbound, Lane at, junction Boundary Road due to replacement of traffic signal cable.

• A5036, from 9.30am to 2.30pm on February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 northbound, - South of the A59 /junction Dooley Drive lane closure due to works by United Utilities.

• A59, from 9pm February 14 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A59 Switch Island to Brooms Cross Road Lane two closure due to heavy cable recovery.

• M58, from 9pm February 16 to 5am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, Switch to J1 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• A5036, from 9pm February 19 to 5am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 both directions Switch Island to Switch Island - lane closure for electrical works.

• M57, from 10pm February 19 to 5am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to Switch Island Lane closures due to works on railway bridge.