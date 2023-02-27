Road closures: seven for Sefton drivers this week

Drivers in and around Sefton will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Copy Lane - carriageway closure for electrical works.

• A5036, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Netherton Way to Switch Island lane closures and carriageway closure due to electrical works.

• A5036, from 8pm March 2 to 6am March 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Copy Lane Switch Island lane closures and carriageway closure due to electrical works.

• A5036, from 8am to 4pm on March 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Copy Lane lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5036, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Park Lane to Switch Island lane closures and carriageway closure due to electrical works.

• A5036, from 8pm March 10 to 6am March 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone Road to Boundary Road lane closures and carriageway closure due to electrical works.