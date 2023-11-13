Road closures: six for Sefton drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Sefton will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M58, from 8pm October 11 to 6am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 both directions, junction 1 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5036, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 northbound, at, junction with Neterton Way Lane one closure due to replacement of manhole frame.

• A5036, from 7pm to 10pm on November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, lane closures due to drainage.

• M57, from 9pm November 24 to 5am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions Switch to J6 - lane closure for barriers.

• A5036, from 9pm November 27 to 5am November 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound, Switch to J1 - carriageway closure for barriers.

• M57, from 9pm November 27 to 5am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions Switch to J6 - lane closure for barriers.