Road closures: three for Sefton drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Sefton will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M58, from 8pm October 11 to 6am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 both directions, junction 1 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5036, from 10am October 30 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Heysham Road and Copy Lane lane one closure due to electrical works.

• A5036, from 9pm November 6 to 5am November 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound, Hawthorne Road to Netherton Way Lane closure due to reconstruction/renewal.