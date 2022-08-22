Road closures: three for Sefton drivers this week

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Sefton will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9pm August 21 to 5am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): 7 northbound, junction 6 to Switch Island - Lane closure for drainage.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 9pm August 22 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, princess roundabout to Park Lane - Lane closure for drainage.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, switch to copy lane - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).