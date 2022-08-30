Road closures: three for Sefton drivers this week

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Sefton will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• A5036, from 11.45pm August 31 to 5am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, park lane to copy lane - Lane closure for Electrical works.

• A5036, from 9pm September 2 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Hawthorne to Netherton - Lane closure for Electrical works.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, switch to copy lane - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).