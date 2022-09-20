Road closures: three for Sefton drivers this week

Drivers in and around Sefton will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A5036, from 10pm September 20 to 5am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, between A567 and A565 lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5036, from 9pm September 22 to 5am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, princess roundabout to Park Lane - Lane closure for drainage.

• A5036, from 7am to 5pm on September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, switch to park lane - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).