Road closures: three for Sefton drivers this week

Drivers in and around Sefton will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5036, from 9pm October 12 to 5am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5036, from 9pm December 12 to 5am December 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 westbound, Netherton Way to Hawthorne Road carriageway closure for drainage.

• A5036, from 8am to 5pm on December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Ashford Close to Orrell Road lane closure for barrier repair.