Road closures: three for Sefton drivers this week

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Sefton will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A5036, from 9pm October 12 2022 to 5am October 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Kirkstone to Netherton - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

    And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

    A5036, from 8am to 5pm on April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 westbound, Switch Island to Copy Lane - lane closure for horticulture.

    A5036, from 8am April 16 to 5pm April 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5036 eastbound and westbound, Park Lane to Switch Island lane closures for horticulture works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.