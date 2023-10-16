Register
Road closures: two for Sefton drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Sefton will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:07 BST
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    M58, from 8pm October 11 to 6am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 both directions, junction 1 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

    And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

    A5036, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5036 North and southbound, - diversion onto A5036 due to works on Orrell Lane on behalf of Sefton Council.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.