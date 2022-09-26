Road closures: two for Sefton drivers this week

Drivers in and around Sefton will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are both are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A59, from 8pm October 6 to 5am October 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 5 - seven lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

• M58, from 9pm October 9 to 5am October 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M58 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to switch Island - carriageway closure for Horticulture.