Sefton establishment given new food hygiene rating
By Joseph Hook, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
Addison Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Triad, Stanley Road, Bootle was given the score after assessment on November 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 249 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 211 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.