Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier

Sefton establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Sefton drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Sefton drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Olde Post Office, a pub, bar or nightclub at 597-599 Lord Street, Southport was given the score after assessment on May 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Sefton's 248 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 214 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.