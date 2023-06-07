Sefton establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Sefton drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:31 BST
A Sefton drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Olde Post Office, a pub, bar or nightclub at 597-599 Lord Street, Southport was given the score after assessment on May 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 248 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 214 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.