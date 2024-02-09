Register
BREAKING

Sefton establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A Sefton drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 9th Feb 2024, 08:38 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Sefton drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Marine Bar & Grill, a pub, bar or nightclub at 3-5 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside was given the score after assessment on January 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Sefton's 256 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 222 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.