Sefton establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Sefton drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Marine Bar & Grill, a pub, bar or nightclub at 3-5 South Road, Waterloo, Merseyside was given the score after assessment on January 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 256 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 222 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.