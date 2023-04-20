Sefton house prices dropped slightly in February

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.6%, in Sefton in February, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.6%, in Sefton in February, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 7.4% annual growth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The average Sefton house price in February was £212,930, Land Registry figures show – a 0.6% decrease on January.

Most Popular

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.6%, and Sefton outperformed the 1% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Sefton rose by £15,000 – putting the area 25th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The best annual growth in the region was in Fylde, where property prices increased on average by 14.2%, to £247,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Westmorland and Furness gained just 2.4% in value, giving an average price of £224,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of terraced houses fared worst in Sefton in February – they dropped 1% in price, to £162,212 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 7.5%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.2% monthly; up 8.5% annually; £382,498 average

down 0.2% monthly; up 8.5% annually; £382,498 average Semi-detached: down 0.7% monthly; up 7.5% annually; £229,539 average

down 0.7% monthly; up 7.5% annually; £229,539 average Flats: down 0.6% monthly; up 5.1% annually; £122,022 average

First steps on the property ladder

Advertisement

Advertisement

First-time buyers in Sefton spent an average of £172,000 on their property – £12,000 more than a year ago, and £40,000 more than in February 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £241,000 on average in February – 40.4% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Sefton compare?

Buyers paid 0.6% less than the average price in the North West (£214,000) in February for a property in Sefton. Across the North West, property prices are roughly the same as those across the UK, where the average cost £288,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £363,000 on average, and 1.7 times as much as more than in Sefton. Trafford properties cost 3.1 times as much as homes in Burnley (£116,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in 160.

Factfile

Average property price in February

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sefton: £212,930

The North West:£214,146

UK: £287,506

Annual growth to February

Sefton: +7.4%

The North West: +7%

UK: +5.5%

Best and worst annual growth in the North West

Advertisement

Advertisement