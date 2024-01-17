Sefton house prices dropped slightly in November

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.6%, in Sefton in November, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

House prices dropped slightly, by 0.6%, in Sefton in November, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 1.2% over the last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average Sefton house price in November was £213,206, Land Registry figures show – a 0.6% decrease on October.

Most Popular

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.9%, and Sefton was above the 0.8% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Sefton rose by £2,500 – putting the area seventh among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in West Lancashire, where property prices increased on average by 9.6%, to £251,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Burnley lost 11.1% of their value, giving an average price of £104,000.

First steps on the property ladder

Advertisement

Advertisement

First-time buyers in Sefton spent an average of £172,000 on their property – £1,500 more than a year ago, and £35,300 more than in November 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £241,800 on average in November – 40.6% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Sefton in November – they dropped 1.3% in price, to £162,070 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 0.1%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.4% monthly; up 2.6% annually; £383,991 average

down 0.4% monthly; up 2.6% annually; £383,991 average Semi-detached: down 0.6% monthly; up 1.6% annually; £231,163 average

down 0.6% monthly; up 1.6% annually; £231,163 average Flats: up 0% monthly; down 0% annually; £120,834 average

How do property prices in Sefton compare?

Buyers paid roughly the same as the average price in the North West (£213,000) in November for a property in Sefton. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £366,000 on average, and 1.7 times the price as in Sefton. Trafford properties cost 3.5 times the price as homes in Burnley (£104,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in November

Sefton: £213,206

The North West:£213,333

UK: £284,950

Annual change to November

Sefton: +1.2%

The North West: -2%

UK: -2.1%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West