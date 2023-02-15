Sefton house prices increased in December

House prices increased by 2.2% in Sefton in December, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 14.5% over the last year.
The average Sefton house price in December was £218,725, Land Registry figures show – a 2.2% increase on November.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.1%, and Sefton was above the 0.4% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Sefton rose by £28,000 – putting the area 12th among the North West’s 39 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in West Lancashire, where property prices increased on average by 23.8%, to £244,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in South Lakeland gained 5.9% in value, giving an average price of £287,000.
The average UK house price was £294,000 in December 2022, which was £26,000 higher than 12 months earlier.
It meant prices increased by 9.8% annually in December, slowing from 10.6% annual growth in November, according to the Office for National Statistics.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Sefton spent an average of £177,000 on their property – £23,000 more than a year ago, and £41,000 more than in December 2017.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £247,000 on average in December – 39.5% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in Sefton in December – they increased 2.4%, to £125,102 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 11.7%.
Among other types of property:
Detached: up 2.2% monthly; up 14.7% annually; £391,708 averageSemi-detached: up 2.1% monthly; up 14.6% annually; £235,652 averageTerraced: up 2.1% monthly; up 16% annually; £167,777 average
How do property prices in Sefton compare?
Buyers paid 1.1% less than the average price in the North West (£221,000) in December for a property in Sefton. Across the North West, property prices are roughly the same as those across the UK, where the average cost £294,000.
The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £384,000 on average, and 1.8 times as much as more than in Sefton. Trafford properties cost 3.3 times as much as homes in Burnley (£118,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Factfile
Average property price in December
Sefton: £218,725The North West:£221,101UK: £294,329
Annual growth to December
Sefton: +14.5%The North West: +12.2%UK: +9.8%
Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West
West Lancashire: +23.8%South Lakeland: +5.9%