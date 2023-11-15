Sefton house prices increased more than North West average in September

House prices increased by 2.2% – more than the average for the North West – in Sefton in September, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.7% over the last year.

The average Sefton house price in September was £217,786, Land Registry figures show – a 2.2% increase on August.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.5%, and Sefton was above the 0.5% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Sefton rose by £5,700 – putting the area 11th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Ribble Valley, where property prices increased on average by 7.3%, to £284,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Burnley lost 10.9% of their value, giving an average price of £105,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Sefton spent an average of £175,700 on their property – £4,300 more than a year ago, and £42,400 more than in September 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £247,000 on average in September – 40.6% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Sefton in September – they increased 2.5%, to £393,317 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 4.7%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached:

Terraced:

Flats:

How do property prices in Sefton compare?

Buyers paid roughly the same as the average price in the North West (£218,000) in September for a property in Sefton. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £291,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £366,000 on average, and 1.7 times the price as in Sefton. Trafford properties cost 3.5 times the price as homes in Burnley (£105,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in September

Sefton: £217,786

The North West:£218,013

UK: £291,385

Annual change to September

Sefton: +2.7%

The North West: +0.6%

UK: -0.1%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West