Sefton restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Sefton restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Big Bites Kebab (Crosby) Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 21-23 Crosby Road North, Waterloo was given the maximum score after assessment on October 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 510 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 443 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.