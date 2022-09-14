Sefton restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Sefton restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Crossroads Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 77-79 Church Road, Litherland was given the score after assessment on September 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Sefton's 507 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 443 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.